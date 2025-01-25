Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Cruz Azul play against Puebla in a Matchday 3 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can stay tuned with complete broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, making it easy to catch every moment of this highly anticipated encounter.

Cruz Azul‘s tournament kickoff has been anything but ideal. After dominating the regular phase last season, expectations were high for the Cementeros to make a strong push this year, but the results have not aligned. With just one draw and one loss, Cruz Azul find themselves near the bottom of the standings.

However, with plenty of games left, the team is determined to bounce back and contend for the top spots. On the other side, Puebla have also struggled, managing only one point in their first two matches, and they’ll be eager to turn their fortunes around with a much-needed victory.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Puebla match be played?

Cruz Azul receive Puebla in the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, January 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM (ET).

Luis Quiñones of Puebla – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla in the USA

Watch this Liga MX game between Cruz Azul and Puebla in the United States on Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream.