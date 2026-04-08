Where to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos in the USA: 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Deportivo Cuenca will square off with Santos for the Matchday 1 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos live in the USA on Fubo]

One of CONMEBOL’s most storied clubs returns to the continental stage as Santos begin their campaign after a pair of disappointing seasons, looking to reassert themselves as a true title threat.

Led by Neymar Jr., the Brazilian side faces a tough opening challenge against Deportivo Cuenca, a team that has started strongly in Ecuador’s LigaPro and will look to take advantage of its home opener, setting the stage for a matchup neither side can afford to take lightly.

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When will the Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos match be played?

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana match will be played on Wednesday, April 8, with Deportivo Cuenca playing against Santos the Matchday 1 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM (ET).

Lautaro Diaz of Santos – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos in the USA

This 2025 Copa Sudamericana showdown between Deportivo Cuenca and Santos will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.