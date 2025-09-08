Where to watch El Salvador vs Suriname live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

El Salvador and Suriname will face each other on Matchday 2 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

El Salvador kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a statement, edging Guatemala 1-0 on the road in a hard-fought clash against a team coming off a strong 2025 Gold Cup run.

Riding that momentum, the Salvadorans are aiming to build on their debut with another victory against Suriname, who surprised many by holding Panama to a draw in their opener and are eager to keep their promising start alive.

When will the El Salvador vs Suriname match be played?

El Salvador take on Suriname this Monday, September 8, for Matchday 2 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Harold Osorio of El Salvador in a game against Martinique – Megan Briggs/Getty Images

El Salvador vs Suriname: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch El Salvador vs Suriname in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between El Salvador and Suriname will be available for viewers in the USA via Paramount+. Other options are CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.