Where to watch England vs Andorra live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

England will play against Andorra in a Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch England vs Andorra online in the US on Fubo]

England enter Matchday 4 of World Cup qualifying as one of the clear frontrunners to top Group K, riding a flawless 3-0 record and eyeing a fourth straight win that would push them to 12 points.

The Three Lions are heavily favorite to get the victory against Andorra, a side unlikely to contend for the group’s upper spots but eager to test themselves against one of Europe’s elite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the England vs Andorra match be played?

England play against Andorra this Saturday, September 6, for Matchday 5 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Joan Cervos of Andorra – Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Advertisement

England vs Andorra: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch England vs Andorra in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between England and Andorra will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.