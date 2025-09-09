Where to watch France vs Iceland live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Trending topics:
France take on Iceland in a Matchday 2 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kylian Mbappe of France
© Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France

France receive Iceland in a Matchday 2 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch France vs Iceland online in the US on Fubo]

France and Iceland, both opening their World Cup qualifying campaigns with victories, are set for a pivotal clash in Group D. France, the heavy favorites, showed their quality in a gritty 2-0 win over Ukraine, with Kylian Mbappe leading a side determined to stay in control of the group.

Iceland, fresh off a dominant 5-0 performance against Azerbaijan, made it clear they’re aiming to return to the World Cup after their historic run in Russia 2018. To keep that dream alive, they’ll need to get past a French team that stands as the benchmark in this qualifying race.

When will the France vs Iceland match be played?

France play against Iceland this Tuesday, September 9, for Matchday 2 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Albert Gudmundsson of Iceland – Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images

France vs Iceland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

see also

How to watch France vs Iceland in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between France and Iceland will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
