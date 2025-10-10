Where to watch Germany vs Luxembourg live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Germany will square off with Luxembourg in a Matchday 3 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Germany’s World Cup qualifying campaign has gotten off to a rocky start, leaving the four-time champions temporarily outside the qualification zone. But the squad remains confident they can reverse course, and this week presents the perfect opportunity to do so.

Playing at home, Germany will aim to secure three crucial points against Luxembourg, a side still searching for form after dropping its first two matches and desperate to grab at least a draw to keep its hopes alive.

When will the Germany vs Luxembourg match be played?

Germany play against Luxembourg this Friday, October 10, for Matchday 3 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Germany vs Luxembourg: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Germany vs Luxembourg in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Germany and Luxembourg will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX One, Fox Soccer Plus.