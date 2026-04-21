Where to watch Inter vs Como live in the USA: 2025/2026 Coppa Italia

Inter will take on Como in what will be first leg of the 2025/2026 Coppa Italia semifinal. Fans in the United States can watch the match live—be sure to check the broadcast details for TV and streaming options so you don’t miss any of the action from this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Inter vs Como in the US on Paramount+]

The Coppa Italia semifinals deliver a high-stakes clash between two in-form sides, with a spot in the final on the line. Inter Milan, runaway leaders in Serie A, bring dominant form into the tie and aim to seize control in the first leg.

On the other hand will be Como, who enter this game fresh off a quarterfinal upset of Napoli and battling for a Champions League place look to continue their impressive run with another statement result.

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When will the Inter vs Como match be played?

Inter play against Como in the 2025/2026 Coppa Italia semifinal this Tuesday, April 21. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Nico Paz of Como – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Inter vs Como: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Inter vs Como in the USA

This 2024/2025 Coppa Italia game between Inter and Como will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+.