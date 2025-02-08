Trending topics:
Where to watch Juarez vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Juarez take on Monterrey for the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Nelson Deossa of Monterrey
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesNelson Deossa of Monterrey

[Watch Juarez vs Monterrey online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Juarez began the tournament solidly with seven points from a possible 12, but their momentum took a hit in a heavy 4-0 loss to Club America on Matchday 5. Now, they aim to bounce back and stay in the fight near the top of the table.

Monterrey, their next opponent, also had a slow start but is coming off a 1-0 win over Necaxa, marking their first victory of the Clausura 2025. Sitting on six points and in Play-in position, the Rayados are looking to build on that result and continue climbing the standings.

When will the Juarez vs Monterrey match be played?

Juarez will face Monterrey in the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, February 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Jonathan Gonzalez of Juarez FC – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Juarez vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Juarez vs Monterrey in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Juarez and Monterrey will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS2, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

