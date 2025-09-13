Where to watch Juventus vs Inter live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Juventus will face off against Inter in Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Juventus vs Inter online in the US on DAZN]

The Derby d’Italia is back, bringing together two of Serie A’s most storied clubs in a clash that always delivers drama. Juventus enter the matchup riding high after winning their first two matches of the season, putting them among the early leaders as they chase a third straight victory.

Inter, on the other hand, is eager to respond after suffering a 2-1 loss to Udinese following their opening-day win. With both clubs battling not only for points but also for pride in one of Italy’s fiercest rivalries, this showdown carries weight far beyond the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Juventus vs Inter match be played?

Juventus take on Inter in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Saturday, September 13. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Denzel Dumfries of Inter – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Advertisement

Juventus vs Inter: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Juventus vs Inter in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between Juventus and Inter will be broadcast live in the USA on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.