Where to watch Latvia vs England live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latvia will face off against England in a Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Latvia vs England online in the US on Fubo]

England’s path to the next World Cup looks firmly under control, with just one more victory needed to clinch first place in their qualifying group. With three matches left on the schedule, Harry Kane and his squad are focused on sealing the deal on Matchday 8 against Latvia.

The Baltics has struggled to make an impact throughout the campaign. While Latvia still holds a slim hope of contending for second place, their primary objective will be to deliver a strong showing against one of Europe’s top contenders.

When will the Latvia vs England match be played?

Latvia will take on England this Tuesday, October 14, for Matchday 8 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Dario Sits of Latvia – Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Latvia vs England: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Latvia vs England in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Latvia and England will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.