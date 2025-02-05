Trending topics:
Copa del Rey

Where to watch Leganes vs Real Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

Leganes face Real Madrid in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey quarterfinal. Fans in the United States can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both television and streaming platforms.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid

Real Madrid are looking to bounce back after a shocking 1-0 loss to Espanyol, one of La Liga's weakest teams this season. Now, they have a prime opportunity to recover as they face Leganes in a crucial Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash.

Real Madrid are looking to bounce back after a shocking 1-0 loss to Espanyol, one of La Liga‘s weakest teams this season. Now, they have a prime opportunity to recover as they face Leganes in a crucial Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash.

While Leganes are battling relegation and enter this game as the underdogs, Espanyol’s recent victory against Real Madrid have given them hope of pulling off another surprise against the Merengues and securing a spot in the semifinals.

When will the Leganes vs Real Madrid match be played?

Leganes will take on Real Madrid in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey quarterfinal this Wednesday, February 5, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Sergio Gonzalez of Leganes – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Leganes vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Vinicius reveals his pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic milestone with Real Madrid

How to watch Leganes vs Real Madrid in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Copa del Rey clash between Leganes and Real Madrid live in the USA on ESPN+.

Leonardo Herrera

