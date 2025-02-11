Where to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the U.S. can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

Two title favorites clash in what feels like an early final, both having struggled in the group stage and failing to secure a spot in the round of 16. Now, only one will advance, while the other drops to the Europa League.

Manchester City pulled off a dramatic comeback against Brugge to stay in contention despite a poor performance. Real Madrid, fresh off a 3-0 win over Brest, sit just one point outside the top eight and are fighting to keep their title defense alive.

When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match be played?

Manchester City will face Real Madrid this Tuesday, February 11, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Erling Haaland of Manchester City – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on TUDN, UniMás, DirecTV Stream and ViX.