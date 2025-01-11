Where to watch Manchester City vs Salford City live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup

Manchester City and Salford City will against each other in the third round of the 2024/2025 FA Cup. Here you’ll find out all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and the various streaming options available for fans in the United States.

Manchester City enter 2025 off a surprisingly poor first half of the season, a stark contrast to their usual dominance in the Premier League. Normally contenders in every competition, it’s shocking to see the Citizens outside of the Champions League spots as the new year begins.

Erling Haaland and his teammates are determined to turn things around, aiming for a fresh start and positive results in the FA Cup. Their opponents, Salford City, currently third in League Two, are aware of their underdog status but are eager to capitalize on the uncertainty surrounding Pep Guardiola’s squad in an effort to pull off a major upset.

When will the Manchester City vs Salford City match be played?

The game for the 2024/2025 FA Cup third round between Manchester City and Salford City will be played this Saturday, January 11 at 12:45 PM (ET).

Liam Shephard of Salford City – Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Salford City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Salford City in the USA

This 2024/2025 FA Cup final game between Manchester City and Salford City will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.