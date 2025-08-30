Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Manchester United vs Burnley live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United receive Burnley in a Matchday 3 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United
Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United

Manchester United will face off against Burnley in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester United vs Burnley online in the US on Peacock]

Manchester United head into the weekend looking to rebound after a rough stretch, surrendering a late lead in a draw with Fulham before suffering a shock Carabao Cup exit to League Two side Grimsby Town.

The Red Devils need a reset, and Burnley come to Old Trafford with momentum after a crucial Matchday 2 victory over Sunderland, as The Clarets will continue their push to secure top-flight survival.

When will the Manchester United vs Burnley match be played?

Manchester United take on Burnley this Saturday, August 30, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 3. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Oliver Sonne of Burnley

Oliver Sonne of Burnley – Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Manchester United vs Burnley: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM
CT: 9:00 AM
MT: 8:00 AM
PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Burnley in the USA on Peacock

