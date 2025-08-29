Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim alarming words after devastating loss to Grimsby Town

Manchester United‘s crisis seems to be never-ending. Not only have the Red Devils been title-less in years, but losing to a fourth-tier team like Grimsby Town might be the final straw. Or that it seemed, until manager Ruben Amorim‘s honesty basically backfired with his latest remarks.

When asked by a reporter about his status on the club and the uncertainty around the team, Amorim said, “sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years. Sometimes I love to be with my players. Sometimes I don’t want to be with them.” That is an insane take to have if you’re in charge of one of the most storied teams in the world.

Amorim has ammassed 28 points in 29 games in the Premier League. Under him, United haven’t won two straight games in the EPL. It’s uber concerning to think the manager is that volatile. “Sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players, this is my way of doing things.” How are the players going to rally behind a manager like that?

The players have responsibility, but Amorim makes it hard to trust him

Amorim asked and United delivered. The team spent €229.70m this transfer window, according to TransferMarkt. Out of that, €215.70m were spent in forwards, and they couldn’t beat a fourth-tier team? Worst of it all, they were key for United’s abysmal elimination. Benjamin Sesko was a non-factor all game. As for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, they both missed penalties in the shootout. If Cunha scored, United would’ve won. Mbeumo missed the deciding PK shortly after.

Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal

In the Premier League, United is 16th, winning one out of six points available. Now, they are eliminated from the Carabao Cup. This means they only have the Premier League and the FA Cup to play for, and judging by how the season started, it won’t be good in any competition. They won’t take part in none of the UEFA tournaments, since last season they were closer to relegation than to qualifying for any continental competition.

What’s next for Manchester United?

The Red Devils will host recently-promoted Burnley on Saturday as part of Matchday 3 in the Premier League. Then, they face a tough outing as they visit fierce rivals Manchester City and then go back to Old Trafford to play against Chelsea.

To trust United to win any of these games, at this point, would be stressful. In the end, two of the teams they face are title contenders, and Burnley, even if it’s a new EPL team, is way better than Grimsby Town, who just eliminated Manchester United…

SurveyWill Ruben Amorim end the season as Manchester United's manager? Will Ruben Amorim end the season as Manchester United's manager? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

