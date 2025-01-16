Where to watch Mexico vs Internacional live for free in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico are set to take on Internacional in a 2025 friendly match, promising an exciting clash for fans. Whether you plan to watch on TV or stream the game online, here’s all the essential information you need to prepare for kickoff and enjoy the action.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the three host nations face the critical task of preparing their national teams without the benefit of official competitions, making every friendly match an essential opportunity.

Mexico are set to kick off 2025 with a high-profile matchup against Internacional, one of Brazil’s standout teams in 2024. Internacional, who secured a fifth-place finish in the Brazilian league, will be balancing domestic competition with their Copa Libertadores campaign and view this match as a key step in their preparations for a challenging year ahead.

When will the Mexico vs Internacional match be played?

Mexico will take on Internacional in a 2025 international friendly game this Thursday, January 16, with the match kicking off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Bruno Tabata of Internacional – Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images

Mexico vs Internacional: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Internacional in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and Internacional will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN, Univision, Fox Deportes.