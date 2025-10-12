Where to watch Netherlands vs Finland live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Netherlands will receive Finland in a Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Netherlands vs Finland online in the US on Fubo]

This matchup is shaping up to be a high-stakes showdown with major World Cup implications. The Netherlands enter as group leaders and hold the inside track to direct qualification, but their spot is anything but secure, sitting just three points ahead of their nearest challengers.

Finland stands as one of those threats, heading into a must-win stretch where they’ll need to collect all six points from their final two games to keep their qualification hopes alive, especially since they won’t feature on the last Matchday.

When will the Netherlands vs Finland match be played?

Netherlands will face Finland this Sunday, October 12, for Matchday 8 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Joel Pohjanpalo of Finland – Anatoly Maltsev – Pool/Getty Images

Netherlands vs Finland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Netherlands vs Finland in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Netherlands and Finland will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS1, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX.