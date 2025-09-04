Where to watch Netherlands vs Poland live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Netherlands will face off against Poland in a Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

The stakes are high as the Netherlands look to continue their dominant start to qualifying, having already strung together two convincing wins that cement their status as favorites to top the group. Another victory would strengthen their grip on first place.

However, the challenge comes against a Polish side desperate to rebound after a costly defeat to Finland, a direct competitor in the race for second. With little margin for error, Poland will be pushing hard for a win, setting the stage for a tense clash.

When will the Netherlands vs Poland match be played?

Netherlands will host Poland this Thursday, September 4, for Matchday 5 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Robert Lewandowski of Poland – Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images

Netherlands vs Poland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Netherlands vs Poland in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Netherlands and Poland will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.