Where to watch Palmeiras vs Santos live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Palmeiras will take on Santos in the Matchday 32 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Matchday 32 in the Brasileirão wraps up with a high-stakes showdown between rivals chasing very different goals but equally hungry for points. Palmeiras enter the matchup riding high as Copa Libertadores finalists and current league leaders, determined to keep their title push alive with another victory.

Across the pitch, Santos sit on 33 points, clinging to safety in the relegation fight. Neymar and his teammates understand the stakes—one slip could drag them right back into danger, making this a must-win battle for both sides.

When will the Palmeiras vs Santos match be played?

Palmeiras play against Santos in a Matchday 32 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Thursday, November 6. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Neymar of Santos – Mauro Horita/Getty Images

Palmeiras vs Santos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Palmeiras vs Santos in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Palmeiras and Santos will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.