Where to watch Panama vs Guatemala live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Panama take on Guatemala in a Matchday 2 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Here's how fans in the USA can watch the action live, with options available on both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Adalberto Carrasquilla of Panama
© Michael Owens/Getty ImagesAdalberto Carrasquilla of Panama

Panama will face off against Guatemala on Matchday 2 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Panama vs Guatemala online in the US on Fubo]

Panama kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a surprising stumble, settling for a 0-0 draw on the road against Suriname despite entering as heavy favorites. Now, the spotlight shifts to their first home game.

Panamanians have a prime opportunity to claim three points against a Guatemala side that has struggled out of the gate, dropping their home opener to El Salvador. With both teams facing early setbacks, this matchup is a critical test that could define their paths in the qualifiers.

When will the Panama vs Guatemala match be played?

Panama play against Guatemala this Monday, September 8, for Matchday 2 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 9:30 PM (ET).

Rubio Rubin of Guatemala – Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Panama vs Guatemala: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM
CT: 8:30 PM
MT: 7:30 PM
PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Panama vs Guatemala in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Panama and Guatemala will be available for viewers in the USA via FuboOther options are CBS Sports Network, Universo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.

