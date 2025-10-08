Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Paraguay U20 will play against Norway U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 online in the US on Fubo]

This Round of 16 clash promises to be one of the most evenly balanced battles of the tournament, with Paraguay squaring off against Norway. Paraguay enters the matchup after finishing second in a group led by Ukraine, displaying flashes of strong form along the way.

Norway, on the other hand, narrowly missed topping their group behind Colombia and comes in viewed as the favorite. With a spot in the quarterfinals on the line, both teams will be pushing to deliver a statement performance in what should be a hard-fought contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 match be played?

Paraguay U20 take on Norway U20 on Wednesday, October 8, for the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Fans from Norway proudly display their flag – Harry How/Getty Images

Advertisement

Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Paraguay U20 and Norway U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Amazon Prime Video, FOX One, Fox Soccer Plus.