Where to watch Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Philadelphia Union take on Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup third-place game. Keep an eye out for full coverage, including kickoff times and streaming details available in the U.S.

The Philadelphia Union will face off against the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup third-place match, promising an intense showdown between these two MLS contenders. Be sure to tune in via your local listings or favorite streaming platforms to catch all the live action in the USA.

In a match where pride is on the line, Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids will battle it out for third place in the tournament. While this clash typically carries a bittersweet tone, with teams reflecting on how close they came to the final, this time, there’s a bit more at stake. Both teams will be looking to end their campaign on a high note after falling short in the semifinals.

Philadelphia Union suffered a 3-1 defeat to Columbus Crew, while Colorado Rapids were handed a crushing 4-0 loss by Los Angeles FC. With both teams eager to finish strong, this showdown is set to be a fiercely contested affair, as only one side will leave the pitch with the consolation of victory.

When will the Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids match be played?

Philadelphia Union will clash with the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup third-place game this Sunday, August 25, with the match kicking off at 4:30 PM (ET).

Rafael Navarro of the Colorado Rapids – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids in the USA

Get ready for an exciting clash as Philadelphia Union face off against the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Catch every thrilling moment of the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

