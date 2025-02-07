Where to watch Puebla vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Puebla play against Club America in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 6 showdown. Fans in the United States can check out full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to catch the action live. Here’s all the key information.

Watch Puebla vs Club America online for FREE in the USA on Amazon Prime Video

America kicked off the tournament with a dominant performance, reaffirming their title aspirations this year. With an impressive 13 points out of 15, they remain one of the three undefeated teams alongside Leon and Pachuca, placing them in a commanding position.

Las Aguilas now want to maintain their spot at the top of the standings. Standing in their way will be Puebla, who have shown signs of improvement over last year. With 5 points, they are not far from the Play-in spots, but to make a push for those positions, they’ll need to topple the current leaders this Matchday.

When will the Puebla vs Club America match be played?

Puebla receive Club America in the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Friday, February 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez of Puebla – Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

Puebla vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Puebla and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on Univision, TUDN and ViX. However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.

To watch the game for free, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial. From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.