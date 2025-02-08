Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Real Madrid will face off against Atletico Madrid in a highly anticipated Matchday 23 clash of the 2024/25 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and how fans in the United States can watch the match on TV or stream it online.

This weekend’s Madrid Derby isn’t just another clash of La Liga titans; it’s a high-stakes showdown with league-altering implications. Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in a crucial battle that pits the league leaders against their closest challengers.

Atletico, fresh off capitalizing on Real’s stunning upset loss to Espanyol last Matchday, now trails by a single point and has a golden opportunity to leapfrog their rivals for first place. Real, desperate to maintain their grip on the top spot, will be looking to fend off Simeone’s squad in what promises to be a must-watch encounter.

When will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid on Saturday, February 8, for the Matchday 23 of the 2024-2025 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.