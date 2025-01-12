Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: 2025 Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid will face off against Barcelona in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup final. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, as the match will be broadcast across several platforms. Here’s your complete guide to make sure you don’t miss any of this thrilling clash.

Fans are set for a thrilling showdown as El Clasico takes center stage in the Spanish Super Cup final, promising another unforgettable chapter in this storied rivalry. Barcelona enter the match fresh off a 2-0 win over Athletic Club, aiming to shift focus toward securing the title despite recent controversy involving Dani Olmo.

On the other side, Real Madrid, rejuvenated after a dominant 3-0 victory over Mallorca in the semifinals, looks to cap their season’s resurgence with silverware. Only one will emerge as champion, adding another prestigious trophy to their storied legacy.

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match be played?

Real Madrid play against Barcelona in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup final this Sunday, January 12. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM (ET).

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA

Watch this 2025 Spanish Super Cup showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange.