World Cup winner with Argentina criticizes Vinicius, highlights main issue with Real Madrid star

In recent years, Real Madrid have enjoyed a period of dominance, marked by numerous titles and standout performances. Vinicius Junior has been a key player in this era, establishing himself as one of the team’s main stars. However, despite his talent, he continues to face harsh criticism, particularly regarding his behavior on and off the pitch. Now, Jorge Valdano, a legendary figure for Real Madrid and World Cup winner with Argentina, has weighed in.

“Having corrected many of his footballing deficiencies, what he can now solve with his feet, he is failing to address with his head,” Valdano remarked about Vinicius in a recent interview with Movistar+.

“Someone needs to tell him thatwhat he’s experiencing now was also faced by Cristiano Ronaldo, Hugo Sanchez, and Alfredo Di Stefano,” Jorge explained. “Why? Because they were the best. And what do opponents do against the best? They try to provoke and unsettle them because they fear them.”

Valdano, a World Cup winner with Argentina in 1986, referred to incidents like Vinicius’ red card against Valencia last week, where the winger’s reactions have sometimes overshadowed his stellar on-field performances. “It’s almost a tribute when people treat you the way they treat him, but he doesn’t interpret it as such,” he added.

Jorge Valdano, Argentinian former soccer player and manager, and current broadcast commentator.

Real Madrid should help Vinicius

Jorge Valdano believes it’s crucial for Vinicius to learn to manage his reactions, understanding that provocations from opponents are merely strategies to disrupt his brilliance on the pitch. “I assume the club is working on this,” Valdano stated. “There’s a certain overprotection publicly, but I trust that within the club, they are addressing this issue and working on it.”

Valdano acknowledges Vinicius’ talent

Despite his criticisms, Valdano made it clear that he holds the Brazilian winger in high regard as a player. “Vinicius has to do what superstars do: win games,” he explained, acknowledging the star’s significant impact on the team. “Often, Madrid owe more to him than to the collective effort, as he has reached an extraordinary level of influence.”

Valdano’s expertise and legacy

Few analysts are as qualified to discuss Real Madrid as Jorge Valdano, given his deep knowledge of the club’s inner workings. The former Argentina striker played for Real Madrid between 1984 and 1987, winning five championships, including two La Liga titles and two UEFA Cups.

After retiring, he went on to coach the club, winning La Liga in the 1994-95 season. Valdano later returned to Real Madrid in various managerial roles until 2011, giving him unparalleled insight into the team’s history and current challenges.

