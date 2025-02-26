Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

Real Sociedad will face off against Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey semifinal. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Real Madrid face a tough challenge in the Copa del Rey as they take on Real Sociedad in a high-stakes semifinal clash. Los Blancos, one of the tournament favorites, have been steadily improving after a shaky start to the season, particularly with Kylian Mbappe now hitting top form. Now Madrid aim to secure a spot in yet another final.

On the other side, Real Sociedad see this as their best shot at silverware, despite still competing in the Europa League. Just two wins away from the title match, they must overcome Madrid to keep their trophy hopes alive while also bolstering their push for Champions League qualification.

When will the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match be played?

Real Sociedad face Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey semifinal this Wednesday, February 26, with kickoff set for 3:30 PM (ET).

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Copa del Rey clash between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid live in the United States on ESPN+.