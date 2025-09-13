Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Sociedad will face off against Real Madrid in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid enter this matchup as one of La Liga’s top contenders, carrying a flawless 3-0 start that has them chasing sole possession of first place. Mbappe and company know another win is crucial to keep that momentum rolling, especially with Athletic Club also boasting a perfect record.

On the other side, Real Sociedad have stumbled out of the gate, collecting just two points from their first three games, a slow start that leaves them hovering near the bottom of the table and desperate to turn things around against one of the league’s hottest teams.

When will the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match be played?

Real Sociedad take on Real Madrid on Saturday, September 13, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Mikel Oyarzabal of Real Sociedad – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.