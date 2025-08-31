Where to watch Santos vs Fluminense live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Santos will square off against Fluminense in the Matchday 22 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Santos vs Fluminense live in the USA on Fanatiz]

After a 2-0 loss to Bahia, Santos remains dangerously close to the relegation zone with 21 points, just enough to stay out of the bottom four, but the threat of dropping is very real. Neymar Jr. and his teammates are now focused on securing a crucial win against a Fluminense.

The Flu have struggled for consistency in the domestic league, despite their strong showing at the last Club World Cup. However, Fluminense know their potential and will look to capitalize on Santos’ fragile form, making this matchup a pivotal test for both clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Santos vs Fluminense match be played?

Santos will host Fluminense in a Matchday 22 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Sunday, August 31. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Agustin Canobbio of Fluminense – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Advertisement

Santos vs Fluminense: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Di Maria chooses a former PSG teammate to invite to play in the Argentine league, opting for him over Messi

How to watch Santos vs Fluminense in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Santos and Fluminense will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.