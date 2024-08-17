Trending topics:
Soccer

Where to watch Seattle Sounders vs LAFC live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Seattle Sounders are set to take on LAFC in the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Fans won't miss a moment, as comprehensive coverage, including kickoff times and streaming information in the USA.

Denis Bouanga of the Los Angeles FC
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireDenis Bouanga of the Los Angeles FC

By Leonardo Herrera

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs LAFC in the USA

Seattle Sounders are set to take on LAFC in what promises to be an electrifying showdown in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Don’t miss a moment of the action—catch it live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

Seattle Sounders player Albert Rusnek – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Seattle Sounders player Albert Rusnek – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When will the Seattle Sounders vs LAFC match be played?

Seattle Sounders will face Los Angeles FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinals this Saturday, August 17, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Match Preview

Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC are set to clash in a highly anticipated quarterfinal matchup in the 2024 Leagues Cup. With stakes this high, fans can expect intense action as these two powerhouses collide. Don’t miss out—mark your calendars and check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

[Watch Seattle Sounders vs LAFC live in the USA on Apple TV]

Los Angeles FC continues to prove why they are one of the top contenders for the Leagues Cup title. Following a solid 2-0 victory over Austin FC, LAFC dominated San Jose Earthquakes with a commanding 4-1 win, showcasing their strength and leaving little room for their opponents to challenge them.

As they aim for a spot in the semifinals, LAFC face a tough test against the Seattle Sounders. While the Sounders weren’t initially considered favorites, their impressive performances have earned them that status. Fresh off a 4-0 thrashing of Pumas UNAM, Seattle are poised to challenge LAFC and potentially deliver a significant upset.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

