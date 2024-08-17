Where to watch Seattle Sounders vs LAFC live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Seattle Sounders are set to take on LAFC in the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Fans won't miss a moment, as comprehensive coverage, including kickoff times and streaming information in the USA.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs LAFC in the USA

Seattle Sounders are set to take on LAFC in what promises to be an electrifying showdown in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Don’t miss a moment of the action—catch it live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Seattle Sounders player Albert Rusnek – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When will the Seattle Sounders vs LAFC match be played?

Seattle Sounders will face Los Angeles FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinals this Saturday, August 17, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Match Preview

Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC are set to clash in a highly anticipated quarterfinal matchup in the 2024 Leagues Cup. With stakes this high, fans can expect intense action as these two powerhouses collide. Don’t miss out—mark your calendars and check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Los Angeles FC continues to prove why they are one of the top contenders for the Leagues Cup title. Following a solid 2-0 victory over Austin FC, LAFC dominated San Jose Earthquakes with a commanding 4-1 win, showcasing their strength and leaving little room for their opponents to challenge them.

As they aim for a spot in the semifinals, LAFC face a tough test against the Seattle Sounders. While the Sounders weren’t initially considered favorites, their impressive performances have earned them that status. Fresh off a 4-0 thrashing of Pumas UNAM, Seattle are poised to challenge LAFC and potentially deliver a significant upset.

