Where to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Slavia Prague will play against Arsenal in the league stage Matchday 4 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

It’s a matchup that highlights two teams on very different paths in the Champions League group stage. Arsenal enter in dominant form, having won all three of their games and firmly establishing themselves as one of the tournament’s top contenders.

The Gunners will be looking to extend their perfect run with a fourth straight victory to stay atop the standings. Slavia Prague, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win after two draws and a loss, and they’ll need a strong performance here to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

When will the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal match be played?

Slavia Prague face Arsenal this Tuesday, November 4, in the league stage Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Tomas Chory of Slavia Praha – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Slavia Prague and Arsenal. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.