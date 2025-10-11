Where to watch Spain U20 vs Colombia U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Spain U20 will face off against Colombia U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

After surviving a challenging group stage where elimination loomed large, Spain U20 advanced as one of the best third-place teams and looked much sharper in the round of 16 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ukraine.

Their next test comes against a red-hot Colombia U20 side that topped its group and impressed again with a convincing performance against South Africa, setting up a high-stakes clash between a resurgent Spain and one of the tournament’s most in-form teams.

When will the Spain U20 vs Colombia U20 match be played?

Spain U20 take on Colombia U20 on Saturday, October 11, for the 2025 U20 World Cup quarterfinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Spain U20 vs Colombia U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Spain U20 vs Colombia U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Spain U20 and Colombia U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options are: Telemundo, DirecTV Stream.