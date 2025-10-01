Where to watch Spain U20 vs Mexico U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Spain U20 and Mexico U20 will face each other in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Spain U20’s tournament opener couldn’t have gone much worse, as they entered as slight favorites against Morocco U20 but fell flat in a 2-0 defeat that leaves their path to advancement in serious jeopardy. With little margin for error, Spain now faces a must-win scenario against Mexico U20.

El Tri impressed by earning a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Brazil U20. That result has Mexico in a position where another strong performance could give them a real shot at advancing, while Spain desperately needs to respond to keep their tournament hopes alive.

When will the Spain U20 vs Mexico U20 match be played?

Spain U20 take on Mexico U20 on Wednesday, October 1, for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Spain U20 vs Mexico U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Spain U20 vs Mexico U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Spain U20 and Mexico U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FS2, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream.