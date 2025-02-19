Where to watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Sporting KC will face off against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first-round matchup. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Inter Miami’s highly anticipated debut in the opening round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup is set to be a must-watch event, with Lionel Messi leading a star-studded squad aiming for a strong start in the tournament.

As one of the top contenders due to their talent-laden roster, Miami face a tough test against Sporting Kansas City. Though Kansas City struggled in 2024, they are eager for a fresh start in 2025, and nothing would boost their momentum more than a statement win over Messi and company.

When will the Sporting KC vs Inter Miami match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round between Sporting KC and Inter Miami willbe played this Wednesday, February 19 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Jake Davis of Sporting Kansas City – Kaelin Mendez/Getty Images

Sporting KC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami in the USA

This 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup game between Sporting KC will face Inter Miami will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, TUDN, Tubi, ViX.