Where to watch Suriname vs Guatemala live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Suriname will face off against Guatemala on Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Suriname vs Guatemala online in the US on Fubo]

Suriname has emerged as the surprise story of the CONCACAF qualifiers, defying expectations in Group A. Initially viewed as underdogs, the team now sits atop the standings with four points after two matches, highlighted by an impressive road victory over El Salvador.

Still, the job is far from done. Suriname must keep their momentum rolling as they prepare to meet Guatemala, a side desperate to bounce back after earning just one point from their first two outings—a result that leaves their qualifying hopes hanging in the balance.

When will the Suriname vs Guatemala match be played?

Suriname take on Guatemala this Friday, October 10, for Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 5:00 PM (ET).

Gleofilo Vlijter of Suriname fights for the ball – Omar Vega/Getty Images

Suriname vs Guatemala: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Suriname vs Guatemala in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Suriname and Guatemala will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options are Paramount+, Universo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video and CBS Sports Network.