Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Atlas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Tigres UANL will face off against Atlas in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 6 showdown. Fans in the United States can check out full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to catch the action live. Here’s all the key information.

After a strong start to the tournament with 10 points from a possible 12, Tigres‘ momentum stalled with back-to-back 1-0 defeats—first to Toluca in Liga MX, then a shocking Champions Cup loss to Real Esteli.

Needing a quick response to stay in the hunt for the top spots, Tigres will aim for all three points against an Atlas side struggling to find their footing. With just four points from five matches and still searching for their first win of the season, Atlas hope to climb the standings and turn its fortunes around.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Atlas match be played?

Tigres UANL will take on Atlas in the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, February 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Aldo Rocha of Atlas – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Atlas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Tigres UANL and Atlas will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.