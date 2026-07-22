Casemiro joins Lionel Messi: Inter Miami’s projected lineup for remainder of 2026 MLS season

While fans wonder if Robert Lewandowski will play for the Chicago Fire against Inter Miami, the Herons have confirmed the arrival of Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder, coming off a strong 2026 World Cup, may be just what the doctor ordered for Lionel Messi to ease the sour taste in his mouth with a domestic conquest in MLS.

Casemiro brings much-needed balance to the middle of the park, as well as experience. Although much has been said about Inter Miami’s knack for veteran players, they have missed a strong voice of command in midfield. Rest assured, Casemiro will make his voice heard. And if he plays at the level he did during soccer’s biggest tournament, then the sky may truly be the limit for the Herons. With him, Guillermo Hoyos can put together a formidable starting XI.

Obviously, Messi’s absence—he won’t play against the Chicago Fire in Inter Miami’s first game after the season resumed—is huge, but it’s only temporary. Soon enough, the Argentine ace will be back, along with Rodrigo De Paul, and things will go back to the way they used to be for Inter Miami.

Advertisement

When asked by Bolavip, Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter said he wouldn’t be surprised if Messi and De Paul played against them. It’s now been confirmed they won’t, but the same can’t be said for when Chicago and Inter Miami meet again in MLS on Sept. 9 at Soldier Field. Then, the Herons could finally field their ideal projected lineup, which has no shortage of firepower.

Brazilian international midfielder Casemiro.

Inter Miami’s potential starting XI

On paper, there will only be one change made to the lineup. However, the impact it may have can’t be overlooked. Most likely, Hoyos will stick with the 4-3-3 formation, which makes Inter Miami an attack-minded side, while relying on Casemiro to keep things under control. The starting lineup could look like this:

Advertisement

Dayne St. Clair (GK); Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael, Sergio Reguilon; Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame.

The right-back position is one that could go one of two ways. The starting job is mostly a toss-up between Ian Fray and Facundo Mura. Considering the fatigue sustained by fullbacks—tasked with running up and down the wing—it’s a position that is constantly changing. The same can be said about left-back, but Reguilon appears to have the upper hand over Noah Allen.

Casemiro’s impact

With Casemiro establishing himself in the central defensive midfield role, the Herons may find the missing piece to their puzzle. Obviously, the familiar faces would lead the attack up front, but they would have a lynchpin in the middle to keep them balanced.

Advertisement

Of the many adjectives available to describe Inter Miami, balanced usually isn’t one, as the Herons often find themselves in shootouts, just like their last game before the World Cup hiatus, which ended in a 6-4 win. Time will tell if Casemiro’s arrival will change that or not.