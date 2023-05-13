Lionel Messi, often considered the best player of all time, has won the hearts and minds of countless fans all over the globe. His extraordinary talent, modest manner, and unyielding devotion to the game have made him a worldwide phenomenon.

The Argentine World Cup winner is one of those rare celebrities whose fame extends across national boundaries, cultural divides, and rivalries. His tremendous talent, world-record accomplishments, reliability, modesty, and charitable work have all contributed to his widespread acclaim.

The 35-year-old forward is more than simply a football player because of his influence and capacity to inspire future generations. He will always be regarded as a legend of the game and one of the sport’s all-time greats.

What makes Lionel Messi more popular than Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi’s fame is unparalleled, and only Cristiano Ronaldo comes close in the eyes of many fans. But a surprising find by archeologists may put an end to the discussion over which one of the two is more well-liked.

A fresh find was discovered by an Egyptian archaeological team in a tomb in the Saqqara necropolis, where numerous artifacts from Egypt’s ancient civilizations have been unearthed. It is a shocking revelation that has, in fact, been related to Argentina’s World Cup-winning team leader.

According to the researchers, this new mummy, which dates back 4,300 years, is the oldest and most intact one ever recovered in Egypt. What is more, the grave of a priest whose name was Messi was, however, found inside that excavation. Interestingly, it is an ancient Egyptian word for ‘newborn’.

“The owner of this tomb may be a person called Messi, according to a trapdoor that was found near the statues. From this, we can conclude that the statues belong to the one who was called Messi”, Egyptologist Zahi Hawass provided an explanation on Instagram.