What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Racing Santander in 2026 Copa del Rey today?

After being crowned 2026 Spanish Super Cup champions by defeating Real Madrid 3-2, Barcelona will face Racing Santander in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Copa del Rey. Hansi Flick’s side looks to secure its spot in the next round, but it face a powerhouse from the second division.

In cup matches, nothing can be taken for granted, even when the opponent is from a lower division. The clearest example occurred yesterday when Albacete shocked Real Madrid 3-2 to eliminate them from the Copa del Rey, making it clear that anything can happen in a knockout match.

Barcelona enter as the clear favorite to win this matchup, having secured their first title of 2026 and sitting as the sole leaders of LaLiga with 49 points. Furthermore, Flick’s squad is on a dominant 10-game winning streak across all competitions.

However, their rivals are having a solid season and are the favorites to earn promotion to the first division. Currently, they sit first in the second division standings and already know what it’s like to eliminate a top-tier team, having knocked out Villarreal in the Round of 32 with a 2-1 victory.

Raphinha celebrates a goal against Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

What happens if Barcelona win vs Racing Santander?

If Barcelona win today, Hansi Flick’s squad will advance to the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals, where a marquee matchup against Atletico Madrid awaits. This would keep Barcelona on track for a domestic treble after their recent Spanish Super Cup triumph.

What happens if Barcelona and Racing Santander tie?

Per tournament rules, if the score is level after 90 minutes, the teams will play 30 minutes of extra time (two 15-minute halves). If the deadlock remains at 120 minutes, a penalty shootout will determine the winner.

What happens if Barcelona lose vs Racing Santander?

If Racing Santander pull off an upset, the second-division leaders would make history by advancing to the final eight, where they would host Atletico Madrid at El Sardinero in the quarterfinals.