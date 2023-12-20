Frenkie de Jong featured throughout Barcelona’s recent 1-1 draw against Valencia, playing in midfield behind Robert Lewandowski and covering the midfield from Valencia’s attack.

While he may not be a guaranteed starter this season, with 10 starts and 845 minutes under his belt, he remains a crucial asset for Xavi when a tactical specialist is needed to protect the midfield.

As Barcelona approach a crucial phase in the season where every point counts, the midfield maestro’s absence becomes a notable wrinkle in their plans. He is undoubtedly a key cog in Xavi’s system, but the good news is that the Blaugrana possess capable replacements.

Reason for Frenkie de Jong’s Absence

Frenkie de Jong will not be available for the Barcelona vs Almeria game because he was booked during the game against Valencia. De Jong’s fifth yellow card against Valencia earned him a one-game suspension, ruling him out of the upcoming clash against Almeria.

Xavi Hernandez has squad options to fill the void. Lamine Yamal, with few starts this season, who saw some minutes against Valencia, could be one solution.

After Almeria, Barcelona face Las Palmas away in January, another seemingly manageable fixture, before their Copa del Rey clash against Barbastro. These matches present opportunities for Xavi to experiment and solidify his midfield options.

Currently fourth in La Liga with 35 points, Barcelona trail leaders Girona by nine points and Real Madrid by seven. While catching Girona might seem unlikely at this stage, the race for second remains open.