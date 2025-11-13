Why is Bruno Fernandes not playing today for Portugal vs Ireland on Matchday 9 of UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Portugal are determined to secure their place in the 2026 World Cup, approaching their upcoming qualifier against Ireland with maximum intensity. However, they will face this challenge without the influential Bruno Fernandes, who will be absent due to a suspension incurred from yellow card accumulation. This absence will undoubtedly be felt by Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates as they gear up for this crucial encounter. Follow Ireland vs Portugal in our liveblog!

Despite Fernandes’ absence from today’s game against Ireland in the World Cup Qualifiers, the Portuguese National Soccer Team understands the opportunity it has to secure its spot in next year’s World Cup in North America. Portugal are determined to play at their highest level, with the legendary Ronaldo leading the charge.

The blend of experience and youth has been crucial under the guidance of head coach Roberto Martinez, who aims to fulfill Ronaldo’s dream of becoming a world champion, much like Lionel Messi did with Argentina at Qatar 2022.

The path to potential glory is clear, and the Portuguese team is poised to make history by seeking its first World Cup win. Having already achieved victories at Euro 2016 and the latest UEFA Nations League, the ambition is firmly in place.

Fernandes’ impact in World Cup Qualifiers

With one of their key players missing for today’s matchup in the World Cup Qualifiers, Martinez remains acutely aware of Fernandes’ influence within the starting lineup, particularly as a crucial partner to Ronaldo in offensive play.

Although he has yet to score or provide an assist in his four appearances during the qualifiers, Fernandes boasts an average rating of 7.1 per game, highlighting his valuable contributions and setting a positive tone for Portugal‘s upcoming challenges.

The countdown is on to see if Portugal can secure their World Cup berth in today’s fixture against Ireland or if the decisive moment will come in their final match against Armenia. The scenarios for Portugal differ depending on if they win, tie or lsoe against Ireland today.