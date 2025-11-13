Why is Nuno Mendes not playing today for Portugal against Ireland in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Portugal have a chance today to secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup. The team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, faces Ireland on Matchday 9 of Group F in the UEFA Qualifiers.

The Portuguese national team controls its own destiny. A win over Ireland would guarantee its place in the 2026 World Cup, with coachRoberto Martinez able to rely on nearly all of his key players—except for Nuno Mendes, who remains sidelined due to injury.

The absence of Mendes, a mainstay at left-back, creates a notable gap in Portugal’s defense. The 21-year-old PSG star sustained a sprained left knee during the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich and will miss the final two qualifiers. Portugal now turn to alternatives while maintaining their focus on securing victory.

Portugal lineup adjustments

The absence of Mendes has forced adjustments in the back line. Diogo Dalot has been called upon to fill the left-back position in Portugal’s starting XI, a change the coaching staff believes can maintain stability.

Players of Portugal thank supporters at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Portugal and Hungary. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Despite the setback, the squad remains focused on securing qualification, leaning on experienced leaders like Cristiano Ronaldo to drive the attack and provide guidance on the field.

Portugal have shown depth across its roster, and Dalot’s inclusion signals the team’s confidence in handling adversity. The team will aim to control possession, press effectively, and create chances while managing the defensive responsibilities without Mendes. Follow Ireland vs Portugal live with us!

