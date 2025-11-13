Trending topics:
world cup qualifiers

Why is Nuno Mendes not playing today for Portugal against Ireland in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Portugal face Ireland in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier without Nuno Mendes. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the squad as coach Roberto Martinez adapts the lineup.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Nuno Mendes of Portugal controls the ball.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesNuno Mendes of Portugal controls the ball.

Portugal have a chance today to secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup. The team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, faces Ireland on Matchday 9 of Group F in the UEFA Qualifiers.

The Portuguese national team controls its own destiny. A win over Ireland would guarantee its place in the 2026 World Cup, with coachRoberto Martinez able to rely on nearly all of his key players—except for Nuno Mendes, who remains sidelined due to injury.

The absence of Mendes, a mainstay at left-back, creates a notable gap in Portugal’s defense. The 21-year-old PSG star sustained a sprained left knee during the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich and will miss the final two qualifiers. Portugal now turn to alternatives while maintaining their focus on securing victory.

Advertisement

Portugal lineup adjustments

The absence of Mendes has forced adjustments in the back line. Diogo Dalot has been called upon to fill the left-back position in Portugal’s starting XI, a change the coaching staff believes can maintain stability.

Players of Portugal thank supporters at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Portugal and Hungary. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Players of Portugal thank supporters at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Portugal and Hungary. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Advertisement

Despite the setback, the squad remains focused on securing qualification, leaning on experienced leaders like Cristiano Ronaldo to drive the attack and provide guidance on the field.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Ireland on Matchday 9 of UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

see also

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Ireland on Matchday 9 of UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Portugal have shown depth across its roster, and Dalot’s inclusion signals the team’s confidence in handling adversity. The team will aim to control possession, press effectively, and create chances while managing the defensive responsibilities without Mendes. Follow Ireland vs Portugal live with us!

Advertisement

Survey

How crucial is Nuno Mendes’ absence for Portugal against Ireland?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Why is Bruno Fernandes not playing today for Portugal vs Ireland on Matchday 9 of UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?
Soccer

Why is Bruno Fernandes not playing today for Portugal vs Ireland on Matchday 9 of UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Ireland vs Portugal LIVE: Halftime! Troy Parrott brace shocks Cristiano Ronaldo in pursuit of 2026 World Cup (2-0)
Soccer

Ireland vs Portugal LIVE: Halftime! Troy Parrott brace shocks Cristiano Ronaldo in pursuit of 2026 World Cup (2-0)

Where to watch Ireland vs Portugal live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Ireland vs Portugal live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Canada vs Ecuador live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Canada vs Ecuador live in the USA: International Friendly game

Better Collective Logo