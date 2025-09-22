After a truly impressive season, Paris Saint-Germain shined at the Ballon d’Or awards, receiving the Team of the Year award, while their coach received the Coach of the Year award. In addition, the goalkeeper of their historic UEFA Champions League victory won the Yachine Trophy. However, the official awards account made an unusual mistake that has already gone viral on social media.

During the ceremony, Gianluigi Donnarumma was crowned the best goalkeeper of the season after his impressive performance with PSG. However, the official Ballon d’Or account announced Emiliano Martinez as the winner in its post on X, formerly Twitter, placing the Italian in fourth place and making an unusual mistake.

Ballon d’Or’s mistake on Yachine Trophy list

Although Emiliano Martinez stands among the all-time greats with multiple Yachine Trophy wins, his recent season fell short of expectations. Aston Villa secured a sixth-place finish in the Premier League, a position some saw as a setback leading to Europa League. He even faced scrutiny for key mistakes, which fueled rumors of his departure. Ultimately, those speculations proved to be false as he continues to be a vital part of the club.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, unlike Emiliano, quickly dispelled any doubts about his standing in world soccer. As a pivotal force for PSG, the Italian goalkeeper made decisive impacts during crucial Champions League moments. While questions lingered about his ball-handling skills, he consistently showcased his importance, expertly commanding his team from the back and solidifying his role between the posts.

*Developing story…