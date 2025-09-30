Why are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal not playing today for Real Madrid vs Kairat in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid began the season in impressive form, stringing together seven consecutive victories. However, their momentum hit a snag after a crushing defeat by Atletico Madrid. To avoid a losing streak, the team seeks a victory against Kairat in today’s 2025-26 Champions League clash. The challenge intensifies as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal will be absent, putting extra pressure on the team.

With significant additions bolstering their lineup, Real Madrid emerged as a formidable contender for the LaLiga title. However, Antonio Rudiger’s severe injury has left a glaring void in their defense, sideling him until December of 2025. This setback was evident in their recent defeat, where their diminished aerial presence overshadowed their otherwise strong ball possession.

Not only Rudiger, but also Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among Real Madrid’s defensive casualties ahead of the UEFA Champions League. The absence of both right-backs for several weeks leaves manager Xabi Alonso without natural options for this crucial position. Given this situation, Federico Valverde may step in on the right-back temporarily, while the club considers academy player David Jimenez as a potential alternative.

Despite battling a slew of injuries, Real Madrid remain as the clear favorite to defeat Kairat in their historic first meeting. In their 2025-26 Champions League debut, the Spanish side outlasted Olympique Marseille, securing a narrow 2-1 victory. However, after a recent setback, head coach Xabi Alonso seeks a commanding win to rejuvenate team morale and instill confidence moving forward.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Kairat

Real Madrid will not only be without Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold, and Carvajal, but also Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao. This depletion leaves their defense notably vulnerable, as they are only left few players to rotate. To regain positive momentum, head coach Xabi Alonso might rely on a lineup similar to the last match, planning strategic adjustments throughout the game to give playing time to some unusual stars as Endrick, Gonzalo Garcia or David Alaba.

With this in mind, Real Madrid could line up as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham; Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.