La Liga

Where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Rayo Vallecano will face Barcelona in a Matchday 3 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano will face off against Barcelona in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid’s recent win has put Barcelona in a tight spot, with every point in the standings carrying major significance in this heated rivalry. Lamine Yamal’s team is aiming to secure a victory that would bring them to nine points, leveling the table with their archrivals.

On the other side will be Rayo Vallecano with three points from their first two matches. Despite the challenge of facing Barcelona at home, Rayo Vallecano are determined to put up a strong fight and chase a crucial win.

When will the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match be played?

Rayo Vallecano play against Barcelona on Sunday, August 31, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Jorge De Frutos of Rayo Vallecano – Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM
CT: 2:30 PM
MT: 1:30 PM
PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

