Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting today for England vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

With a ticket to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup at stake, England face Norway with a notable absence as Marcus Rashford has been left off the starting XI.

England are one win away from reaching the 2026 World Cup semifinals for the second time in the last three tournaments. However, the Three Lions must clear a tall hurdle in the form of Norway, who have emerged as the top Cinderella team in soccer’s biggest competition. Today, Marcus Rashford will wait for an opportunity on the bench.

As England and Norway’s lineups are set for a gigantic European clash in ever hot Miami, England manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed Marcus Rashford won’t be starting in the quarterfinals. Rashford has been in and out of the lineup throughout the 2026 World Cup, and it seems Tuchel would rather ride the hot hand. The stakes are at an all-time high. England are well aware of what will happen with a win, tie, or loss against Norway, and they still rather sit Rashford on the bench.

Rashford’s demotion to a substitute role against Norway is entirely tactical. Although Rashford raised some injury concerns after the 4-2 opening win over Croatia, he has practiced without any restrictions and even started a couple of games for the Three Lions.

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However, Rashford was a substitute in the Round of 16 against Mexico—he wasn’t brought on—and he will once again start on the bench against Erling Haaland (whose jersey reads Braut Haaland) and the Norwegian Vikings. Another notable absentee in today’s lineup is Bukayo Saka, who isn’t starting either.

Matchday in Miami. A chance to make the final four.



COME ON ENGLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/lA6WyE9SLZ — England (@England) July 11, 2026

Rashford’s appearances for England at 2026 World Cup

Rashford needed less than a quarter of an hour to make his presence felt at the 2026 World Cup. In the opening game against Croatia, Rashford jumped into the action at the 71st minute, and he scored the insurance goal for the Three Lions near the 85 minute mark.

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Rashford was named a starter for the group-stage finale against Panama and Round of 32 matchup with DR Congo. However, he didn’t perform as expected, losing his starting job for the game against Mexico in Estadio Azteca, which sits over 2,000 meters above sea level.

As England played one of their best games of the tournament against Mexico, Tuchel is rolling with an almost identical lineup. Had the head coach been given the chance, he would’ve played the exact same starting XI, but Jarell Quansah’s multi-game suspension following his red card against Mexico and injury concerns didn’t give the manager that luxury.

Rashford’s stats at 2026 World Cup

So far at the 2026 World Cup, Rashford has scored one goal. He has no assists, although he has created some quality chances for his teammates. Known for his powerful shots and ability to score from almost anywhere on the pitch, Rashford hasn’t looked entirely comfortable at this World Cup, with his opportunities per game being quite limited.