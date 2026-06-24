Why isn’t Memo Ochoa playing today for Mexico vs Czechia in 2026 World Cup?

With their sights set on the knockout stages, Mexico host Czechia to close out Group A in the 2026 World Cup. However, Guillermo Ochoa won't start.

Against all odds and contrary to reports, Guillermo Ochoa has been left off Mexico‘s starting lineup for the final Group A match against Czechia at the 2026 World Cup. Even in a game where not much changes for El Tri regardless of whether Mexico win, tie, or lose against Czechia, Javier Aguirre has made a bold decision in goal.

Ochoa has been a substitute in every game of the 2026 World Cup so far. Thus, Aguirre’s decision to start Raul Rangel, who warned the rest of teams in the World Cup, isn’t all too surprising from that perspective.

However, considering Mexico have already clinched first place in Group A and are guaranteed to play at home in the Land of the Sun, many expected Mexico to start Ochoa against Czechia. The legendary goalkeeper was called up for the sixth time to a World Cup squad, but has yet to register playing minutes in the 2026 World Cup.

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Mexico are sticking with Rangel in goal

Aguirre is instead opting to ride the hot hand and stick with Rangel in goal. So far through the 2026 World Cup, Mexico haven’t allowed any goals, and that’s largely thanks to the goalkeeper’s heroics. Against Czechia, Rangel may have one less threat to worry about, as Patrik Schick won’t be starting against Mexico.

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico.

Moreover, Rangel is going to be Mexico’s starter in the round of 32, so it made little sense to take him off the team when a goalkeeper runs little risk of injury and may have more to lose than to gain by missing crucial minutes. While Rangel won’t be rested, Raul Jimenez will and he isn’t starting for Mexico.

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As for Ochoa, the decision may sting, but it was always going to be a long shot, especially as he was only an emergency addition to the 26-man squad. He wasn’t on Aguirre’s original plans, and the head coach has shown his hand doesn’t tremble even when dealing with a player with a résumé like Ochoa.

Ochoa might be subbed-in

While it would be quite a decision, Aguirre might send Ochoa into the game late during Mexico’s matchup with Czechia. After all, it’s happened several times before.

For example, in 2014, Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman decided to send 41-year-old goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon into their final group-stage game as Colombia defeated Japan 4-1. Perhaps Aguirre—pressured by the sold-out crowd at Mexico City Stadium—pulls a similar move and sends Ochoa into the game late just for him to register another cap with the national team.

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Who knows? It may be the last chance Ochoa gets to represent his country, not just in a World Cup, but at all. It’s safe to assume Mexican fans may raise their voices to see “Memo” one last time.