Zurich will come against Arsenal on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group A. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.
This will be their first overall meeting. FC Zurich of Switzerland and Arsenal of England have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.
The game will be played on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 12:45 PM (ET), at the Kybunpark in St.Gallen, Switzerland. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.
Zurich vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (AEST)
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
France: 6:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:00 3M
Ireland: 3:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Russia: 7:45 PM (MSK)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sudan: 6:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
US: 12:45 PM (ET)
Zurich vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 254, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Ghana: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now
Ireland: BT Sport 2, Virgin Media Two, TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Sudan: DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football ROA, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, VIX+