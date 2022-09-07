Zurich and Arsenal will clash off on Thursday at Kybunpark in the opening matchday of Group A of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Zurich will come against Arsenal on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group A. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their first overall meeting. FC Zurich of Switzerland and Arsenal of England have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.

The game will be played on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 12:45 PM (ET), at the Kybunpark in St.Gallen, Switzerland. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Zurich vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

France: 6:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:00 3M

Ireland: 3:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Russia: 7:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sudan: 6:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

US: 12:45 PM (ET)

Zurich vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 254, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Ghana: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now

Ireland: BT Sport 2, Virgin Media Two, TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sudan: DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football ROA, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, VIX+