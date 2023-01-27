Elena Rybakina will play against Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 Australian Open. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Australian Open will have an exciting final with this Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka. Read along to know more about the players, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this clash. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Rybakina took the WTA Tour by storm last year winning a Grand Slam. The title she got in Wimbledon was an outstanding achievement, but the Kazakh has also been playing very well in this championship. She lost just one set against Danielle Collins and eliminated the N°1 in the ranking as the Polish Iga Swiatek. In the semifinals she beat Viktoria Azarenka 7-6 (4); 6-3.

Sabalenka has been a steadier player lately. She is actually the best of the year since she won all 10 matches played so far. The Belarussian lifted the trophy in the Adelaide International 1 and reached this game without losing a single set, so it’s no surprise that she is near her first Major. The semifinals had her defeating Magda Linette 7-6 (1); 6-2.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023

Time: 3:30 AM (ET)

Location: Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This will be a very particular clash in the Australian Open. Even though the 25-year-old Sabalenka has more experience, this is going to be the first Grand Slam final ever for the N° 5 in the world. The 23-year-old Rybakina instead is just ranked 25th, but she won Wimbledon last year. Those differences are one part of this attractive final.

It’s a thrilling match since they have already played three times against each other. Hopefully it will be a bit closer on this occasion because Sabalenka leads the series 3-0 over Rybakina. One of those victories was on the grass of the All England in 2021. Although something worth mentioning is the other two were even before that last game.

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka in the US

Elena Rybakina will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 Australian Open this Saturday, January 28. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial). The other option is ESPN.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a very even game with Aryna Sabalenka as the player more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorite here is Aryna Sabalenka at -128 and a victory by Elena Rybakina is at +110.

