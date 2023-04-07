The Masters Tournament 2023 had a major weather delay on Friday. Read here to check out how long play will be suspended at Augusta National Golf Club.

A weather delay during the second round of the Masters Tournament 2023 has produced a lot of difficulties at Augusta National Golf Club and even a scary tree accident near the 17th hole tee.

Prior to the Masters Tournament 2023, great whether was expected for Thursday's first round, but chaos seemed inevitable on Friday. The forecast was exact. Play was suspended twice because of weather delays.

Fortunately, no one was injured after the tree accident and the weather delay gave time to Augusta National's staff to retire the branches. Now, the big queston is how long the weather delay will be at the Masters Tournament 2023. Brooks Koepka is the current leader at the clubhouse.

How long will be the weather delay at the Masters Tournament 2023?

The weather delay of the Masters Tournament 2023 will extend until Saturday at 8 AM (ET). There will be no more action on Friday at Augusta. So, the players who were still on the course will return tomorrow's morning. However, weather conditions are not expected to improve.

Currently, 13 groups were unable to finish the second round and 17 were already at the clubhouse. Brooks Koepka and Sam Bennett, the top-two players on the leaderboard, were among those who completed their round. They could have big time for rest.

Though the biggest reason to suspend play was the weather forecast, the tree accident at the 17th hole was also a main concern at Augusta National Golf Club. Three trees fell down close to dozens of fans, but, fortunately, no one was injured. It was an image rarely seen.

Ambulances were heard at the golf course and players had to leave the field immediately to be safe. Thanks to the weather delay, staff could work to cut the trees in order to take them out of the course. Action will resume on Saturday's morning and, according to the weather forecast, we could have a Masters Tournament 2023 finishing on Monday.